It didn’t take long for James Madison football to find its next head coach. Curt Cignetti left for the Indiana job last week and the Dukes acted quickly, identifying Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney as their next head coach. A deal is expected to come together soon, per Pete Thamel. The deal became official shortly after as the Holy Cross account posted on x:

‘@CoachBobChesneyhas stepped down from his position as head coach of the Holy Cross football team to accept the head coaching job at James Madison University:'

Chesney has been the head coach at Holy Cross since 2018, guiding the Crusaders to four NCAA Division I-FCS playoff berths. Holy Cross went 7-4 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time since Chesney's first year in charge. They won two playoff games in six seasons with Chesney. Chesney's deal with James Madison is for five years, and he was rumored for other jobs, including the Syracuse opening.

Cignetti left James Madison after five seasons in charge. The Dukes went 52-9 in those five seasons including an 11-1 record in 2023.

Chesney takes over the James Madison program as it finally becomes eligible to compete in the postseason after its transition to the Sun Belt from Division I-FCS. The Dukes would have played in the conference championship game in each of their first two seasons, but had to settle for 19 regular season wins instead.

James Madison football is a program with lofty expectations and Chesney will have little time to mess about once he takes over. Now that bowls can be won and conference titles can be secured, James Madison fans are going to be even hungrier to see the team prove that it belongs at the highest level of college football.

Bob Chesney has been successful in every program he's been with. James Madison will expect more of the same and the veteran head coach will need to pick up right where his predecessor left off.