James Madison will have to settle for a potential 12-0 season, one that won’t end with an official Sun Belt conference title or a bowl game.

James Madison football took its first loss of the season earlier this week when the NCAA upheld its ruling stating that the transitioning Dukes team is not eligible for a bowl this season. That prompted plenty of outrage as the 10-0 James Madison team is more than capable of holding their own in a bowl game against another top-25 opponent.

Instead, James Madison football will have to settle for a potential 12-0 season, one that won’t end with an official conference title since the Dukes are ineligible to play in the Sun Belt championship game.

NCAA and Sun Belt rules state that teams coming into FBS have to play two seasons before earning eligibility for bowls and conference title games.

“Last year we had a big chip on our shoulder but this year we really didn't because we thought common sense would prevail,” James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti said on the Pat McAfee Show.

“We have developed this chip on our shoulder the last 48 hours and it needs to grow by Saturday.”

Talk about an easy way to motivate a team. The NCAA should change this rule, but it's hard to blame them for staying true to their word, even if it's totally wrong in the first place. Not making acceptions is a good way to keep a certain standard and that's what the NCAA did here with James Madison.

James Madison still fighting

Whether you agree with the NCAA's ruling or not, there's no denying that seeing this James Madison team in a bowl game would be entertaining to watch. They have earned the right to show that off, but won't be able to do so until next season.

James Madison played its first FBS season last year, winning the Sun Belt East division but was again unable to compete in the conference championship game. The Dukes petitioned the NCAA to let them free of any restrictions for the 2023 season but to no avail on multiple occasions.

“I thought the NCAA would make the right decision last summer when we petitioned the first time,” Cignetti said. College athletics governing body did not though and James Madison will now waste two chances at a conference title, though in their minds, especially this year, the Dukes are the top dogs.

An undefeated season is nothing to be ashamed of, but not ending it with a conference championship or a bowl game is a tough pill to swallow. Still, the players, coaches and fans involved in this 2023 James Madison season should be proud of what the team has and will accomplish.

Though perhaps unfair, the Dukes will have to prove again next season that this year wasn’t a fluke. They should have no problem getting to a bowl game in the coming years though and perhaps could play in a New Year's Six one before too long.