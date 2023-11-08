James Madison football is not eligible to play in a bowl game because they have one year before they transition into the FBS

In an action-packed season of college football, the success of the smaller James Madison football program has fallen under the radar. However, the school is looking to change that as they take action to try and participate in a bowl game.

Right now, James Madison football is in the Football Championship Subdivision, not the Football Bowl Subdivision. This is the primary reason they have not been included in any bowl game. They are transitioning into the FBS in 2024 which will make them eligible for such a game then, but they’d like to speed up that process given their current success. They are undefeated at 9-0 with a 6-0 record in their Sun Belt conference, earning them a spot at No. 21 on the prestigious AP Top 25 poll.

The transition process is supposed to take two years, but the Dukes have appealed to shorten the length to one year. They previously tried to appeal in April, but failed. Now that they’re 9-0, they’re hoping that will strengthen their message.

In its appeal, signed off by university president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne, James Madison said, “Our university has embarked on this transition in ways that no other institution has since the transition rules changed 23 years ago. Our student-athletes have achieved an astonishing, unprecedented level of success during this period. Relief that allows our student-athletes to participate in a bowl game, as their play has earned, is warranted,” via Shane Mettlen of The Daily News-Record.

The Dukes close out the rest of their season with games again UConn, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina. If they win out, they’ll only strengthen the case behind their appeal.