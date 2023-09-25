One of the beauties of watching and following college football is that there's something different for everyone to enjoy. Obviously, fans and alma mater of certain universities will have their allegiances to root for, but every game has something for the innocent bystander. Some people just want to watch a good game. Others may have money on a certain.

And there are also NFL fans who want a glimpse of the next stars who are about to enter the league. Every week provides an opportunity for followers of college football to watch these prospects. Many of these players, chief among them Alabama's Dallas Turner, had standout performances in Week 4 of college football. Three in particular stood out amongst the rest.

Dallas Turner

There were big shoes to fill among Alabama's pass rush after Will Anderson Jr. got selected third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Luckily for Alabama, they have Dallas Turner filling those shoes for the Crimson Tide. Turner, a 6-4, 242-pound edge rusher out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had just four sacks last season after he had 8.5 sacks as a freshman. Turner has already exceeded his total from a year ago after a monster performance against Ole Miss. He lived in the Rebels' backfield.

Dallas Turner GOES CRAZY vs Ole Miss I CFB Week 4 Winners of the Week Dallas Turner is officially back.#DallasTurner #RollTide @PartyOnBroad #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ttJfmacMaA — MRCROCKPOT (@mrcrockpot) September 24, 2023

Turner finished the game with five tackles, two sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss. He's ranked ninth in Dane Brugler of The Athletic's 2024 Big Board and has not only lived up to that billing but exceeded it. Turner's stock was already up but is only rising after his Week 4 performance.

Keon Coleman

Keon Coleman was a baller last season at Michigan State. He led the team in receiving yards despite playing next to an NFL receiver in Jayden Reed, who is excelling for the 2-1 Green Bay Packers. But poor quarterback play and a fledgling Michigan State roster and program didn't give either Coleman or Reed the spotlight their talent warrants. That changed this season. Reed is turning heads in the NFL, and Coleman is doing the same in Tallahassee. He firmly put himself on the map in Florida State's Week 1 win over LSU.

This guy… 9 catches

122 yards

3 TOUCHDOWNS Have a day, Keon. #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/bkCcTMmtfk — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 4, 2023

Coleman's services weren't needed in Florida State's next game against Southern Miss- and he didn't have a catch against Boston College. Turns out, Coleman was saving his best for when Florida State needs it in big games. On the road in Death Valley against the Clemson Tigers, Coleman stepped up and delivered 86 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns. The second of which just happened to be a game-winning 24-yard touchdown in which he “Mossed” his defender in overtime.

Keon Coleman with this second touchdown of the day for #FSU — this time to give the Seminoles their first lead of the day in overtimepic.twitter.com/wEJ23IMjxD — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) September 23, 2023

Coleman ranks 30th overall in Brugler's Top 50 big board and the fourth wide receiver in the class behind Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka and LSU's Malik Nabers. Harrison Jr. is in a tier by himself, but Coleman is playing his way into the next tier along with those two and Washington's Rome Odunze.

Xavier Legette

Xavier Legette wasn't as billed as either of those star receivers heading into the 2023 season. But he is producing like them so far. The fifth-year receiver has already posted career highs in receptions (27), receiving yards (556), yards per reception average (20.6), and has tied his best in receiving touchdowns in a season with three. He did that with a 189-yard performance with two touchdowns on five receptions against Mississippi State this weekend.

#SouthCarolina WR Xavier Legette is having a breakout senior year and turning himself into an NFL draft pick. First 4 years at SC: 423 receiving yds

First 4 gms of 2023: 556 receiving yds (No. 1 in FBS) He makes Mississippi State look slow on this 76-yd TD. pic.twitter.com/bpsePm3oWV — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 25, 2023

Every year there are breakout college football players that come from out of nowhere and establish themselves as potential gems. Xavier Legette looks like he could be one of those this year.