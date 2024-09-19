ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

James Madison and North Carolina will face off in a battle between two undefeated teams. James Madison hasn't had much competition early in the season, but North Carolina already has a win over a Power Four school in Minnesota. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a James Madison-North Carolina prediction and pick.

James Madison has started the season 2-0 for the second straight year, but last week's performance against Gardner-Webb was less than encouraging. The James Madison defense held firm, but their offense was scoreless in the first half, which isn't promising when playing against an FCS school. James Madison figured it out in the second half, scoring on their first two possessions to take a 10-3 lead. Tyler Purdy broke the deadlock, scoring on a rush for the game's only touchdown. Alonza Barnett III will need a better performance against North Carolina, as he had just 135 passing yards. The defense did create two interceptions, but Gardner-Webb's quarterback had a better night than Barnett.

North Carolina followed their victory over Minnesota in Week 1 with two consecutive wins over weaker opponents. They had some trouble with Charlotte but took care of NC Central last week 45-10. Omarion Hampton was a force for the Tar Heels, rushing for three touchdowns. He finished the game with 210 yards. The rushing attack was the catalyst, as Charleston French added a 45-yard score. Jacolby Criswell had a single passing touchdown, connecting with John Copenhaver on a 23-yard dime.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: James Madison-North Carolina Odds

James Madison: +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +315

North Carolina: -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -410

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch James Madison vs. North Carolina

Time: noon ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why James Madison Could Cover The Spread/Win

James Madison will look to take control of this game on the ground, as they're averaging 174 rushing yards. Their defense has been lights out, allowing just 6.5 points and 296.5 yards per game. It feels like a heavy spread to expect North Carolina to cover with two teams who love to keep the ball on the ground. This strategy will chew the clock and lead to minimal points.

The James Madison defense could have a field day with Connor Harrell, who is completing just 57.1% of his passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina could run away with this game if they get a lead, as James Madison doesn't have the makeup to play from behind. James Madison needs to keep the ball on the ground for success, as Alonza Barnett III is completing just 60% of his passes with 354 yards over two games.

The Tar Heels will also try to keep this game in the trenches, as they average 248.7 rushing yards. Normally, two rushing teams favor the underdogs, as the clock keeps moving, and it's generally a closer game. However, it wouldn't be surprising if North Carolina could hold James Madison to ten or fewer points in this battle of defenses.

Final James Madison-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

You can expect a trench battle in this matchup between two teams who love to keep the ball on the ground. There's no distinct lean either way for who will cover, but the game script should lead to plenty of running clock and not many points. The North Carolina and Minnesota meeting could be a good comparison of how this game will go.

Final James Madison-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: Under 47.5 (-110)