ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

James Madison basketball has been on fire offensively. Meanwhile, Wake Forest's offense has scuffled, leading to a potential upset bid. So, it's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a James Madison-Wake Forest prediction and pick.

James Madison is 6-4 this season, with notable wins against Ohio and Jacksonville State and notable losses against UC San Diego and George Mason. Bryce Lindsay is the Duke's biggest key player in the backcourt. This is a unique matchup for them because Wake Forest has played well this year and is the first Power Five team they will play.

Wake Forest is 8-3, with notable wins against Michigan, Minnesota, and Boston College. They have notable losses against Xavier, Florida, and Texas A&M. This team goes as Hunter Sallis goes on offense. The Demon Deacons have played well this season, and they can make a statement when the Dukes visit them. Wake Forest is a wildcard of an ACC team, and they can stack up a win in this game before ACC play starts.

Here are the James Madison-Wake Forest College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: James Madison-Wake Forest Odds

James Madison: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +265

Wake Forest: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch James Madison vs. Wake Forest

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why James Madison Will Cover The Spread/Win

James Madison has been solid on offense this year. They score 76.7 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 46.5%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.8%. Four Dukes players are averaging over double digits this season, with Bryce Lindsay leading at 14.2 points per game. Then, Mark Freeman leads in assists with four per game. This offense relies on Lindsay a lot, but Xavier Brown is just behind with 13.9 points per game. The Dukes have a solid offense, but they have a huge challenge against the Demon Deacons, especially considering how well they have played on that side of the court. The Demon Deacons should have the advantage on defense because of their athletes. This matchup will decide the game.

James Madison's defense has been solid this year. They allow 68.7 points per game, 45.1% from the field, and 30.8% from behind the arc. Then, AJ Smith has been the best rebounder this season, with 7.1 per game. Next, two players average at least one block per game, with Elijah Hutchins-Everrett leading the team with 1.2. Finally, two different Dukes are averaging at least one steal per game, with Xavier Brown leading the team with 1.9. Wake Forest has excelled on defense this year, so James Madison has to match that intensity with their defense. James Madison has the ability to slow down Wake Forest and make this game ugly.

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest's offense has struggled this year. They score 67.4 points per game, have a 41.6% field goal percentage, and a 26.4% three-point shooting percentage. Three Demon Deacons are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Hunter Sallis leading at 16.3 points per game. Next, Cameron Hildreth leads the team in assists at four per game. The Demon Deacons have struggled to find much offense this year outside of Sallis. The Dukes have the ability to shut down this offense, but if they can't slow down Sallis, then Wake Forest is still in a great position in this game. That is what the offense will rely on.

Wake Forest's defense has played well this year. They allow 64.8 points per game, 38.4% from the field, and 31.1% from behind the arc. Down low, Tre'Von Spillers is leading with rebounding at 9.5 per game. He also leads the team in blocks per game at 1.1. Finally, five Demon Deacons are averaging at least one steal per game, with Cameron Hildreth leading the team with 1.8 steals. The Demon Deacons lean on their defense this year, which will be the key in this game. The Dukes have much to like on offense, but the Demon Deacons should shut this team down at home.

Final James Madison-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

James Madison has been solid this year, but this matchup against Wake Forest is their toughest matchup up to this point. Wake Forest's defense is the difference. They should be able to shut down James Madison and Bryce Lindsay at home on defense. Then, on offense, Hunter Sallis should be able to do just enough to help push them over the top. Expect Wake Forest to win and cover at home against James Madison.

Final James Madison-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -7.5 (-115)