UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi continues on the prelims with a fight in the women’s flyweight division between Jamey-Lyn Horth and Ivana Petrovic. Horth suffered her first professional defeat in her last fight via a split decision meanwhile, Petrovic finally got her first win inside the Octagon with a third-round submission in her last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Horth-Petrovic prediction and pick.

Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-1) came into her UFC debut undefeated and got a big win by defeating fellow prospect Hailey Cowan via unanimous decision. However, she then dropped a razor-close decision against Veronica Hardy in her second fight inside the Octagon via split decision. Now, Horth will be looking to rebound from the first loss of her career when she takes on Ivana Petrovic this weekend.

Ivana Petrovic (7-1) didn’t have her UFC debut go the way she planned as she suffered her first defeat of her career to Luana Carolina via unanimous decision. She was then able to get back on track and secure her first UFC victory when she submitted Na Liang in round three in her last fight. Now, Petrovic will take on Jamey-Lyn Horth to keep her momentum going this weekend in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Here are the Horth-Petrovic UFC Edmonton Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Edmonton Odds: Jamey-Lyn Horth-Ivana Petrovic Odds

Jamey-Lyn Horth: -218

Ivana Petrovic: +180

Over 2.5 rounds: -475

Under 2.5 rounds: +325

Why Jamey-Lyn Horth Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Veronica Hardy – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (3 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Jamey-Lyn Horth is looking to get back on track against Ivana Petrovic at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing her well-rounded skillset and superior experience. Horth’s impressive 6-1 professional record, including a dominant UFC debut win over Hailey Cowan, demonstrates her ability to perform at the highest level. Her background in wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gives her a significant edge in the grappling department, which could prove crucial against Petrovic’s striking-heavy approach. Horth’s ability to control the fight both on the feet and on the ground will likely frustrate Petrovic and prevent her from implementing her game plan effectively.

Horth’s mental fortitude and readiness for this fight cannot be overlooked. Her recent statements indicate a focused and determined mindset, which will be essential in handling the pressure of competing on home soil. Horth’s experience in high-stakes situations, coupled with her well-rounded skill set, will allow her to adapt to whatever Petrovic brings to the octagon. While Petrovic has shown promise, Horth’s superior grappling, fight IQ, and ability to mix up her attacks will likely overwhelm her opponent. Expect Horth to utilize her wrestling to control the pace of the fight, potentially securing a submission victory or a dominant decision win.

Why Ivana Petrovic Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jarno Errens – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (3 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Ivana Petrovic is ready to make a statement against Jamey-Lyn Horth this weekend at UFC Edmonton, showcasing her striking prowess and hunger for success. The Serbian fighter enters this bout with an impressive 7-1 professional record and a reputation for finishing fights. Her aggressive striking style and ability to control the pace of the fight could prove problematic for Horth, who has shown vulnerability in striking exchanges. Petrovic’s recent performances demonstrate her evolving skill set and growing confidence, which could be the key to overcoming Horth’s grappling-heavy approach.

Furthermore, Petrovic’s experience competing at a high level in Europe has prepared her well for the pressure of the UFC octagon. Her ability to adapt mid-fight and make strategic adjustments could be crucial against Horth’s well-rounded game. While Horth has home-field advantage, Petrovic’s underdog status may work in her favor, allowing her to fight without the weight of expectations. Her powerful striking and improving takedown defense suggest she has the tools to keep the fight standing, where she holds a significant advantage. If Petrovic can avoid Horth’s takedown attempts and dictate the striking exchanges, she has a strong chance of pulling off an upset and announcing herself as a force to be reckoned with in the UFC’s women’s flyweight division.

Final Jamey-Lyn Horth-Ivana Petrovic Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Jamey-Lyn Horth and Ivana Petrovic at UFC Edmonton promises to be an intriguing clash of styles. Horth’s grappling expertise and home-field advantage will be pitted against Petrovic’s striking prowess and underdog determination. While Horth’s well-rounded skillset and UFC experience give her a slight edge, Petrovic’s aggressive striking and potential to cause an upset shouldn’t be underestimated. The key to victory will likely lie in who can impose their preferred fighting style. If Horth can secure takedowns and control the ground game, she’ll have the advantage. However, if Petrovic can keep the fight standing and utilize her striking, she could pull off a surprise win. Expect a closely contested battle where Horth mixes it up with her grappling and striking to do just enough to get the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Jamey-Lyn Horth-Ivana Petrovic Prediction & Pick: Jamey-Lyn Horth (-218), Over 2.5 Rounds (-475)