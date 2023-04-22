Jamie Foxx’s condition has gotten an update since his medical emergency last week. The Oscar-winning actor’s medical condition is steadily approving after being hospitalized in Georgia.

“He’s OK, thank God,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

Foxx was in Georgia shooting his upcoming film Back in Action starring Cameron Diaz and Glen Close. The medical incident did not happen on set nor was Foxx transported by a medical vehicle, the publication confirms.

The production for Back in Action resumed soon after Foxx’s hospitalization. To take place of the actor while he recovered one stunt double stood in for Foxx and a second individual served as his photo double.

Foxx’s sudden “medical complication” was announced by his daughter Corrine Foxx. The two work together on FOX’s Beat Shazam.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne, 29, wrote in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Since Foxx’s hospitalization, several celebrities have reached out in support of the actor’s speedy recovery.

“Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing,” LeBron James tweeted Thursday (April 13).

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post,” the Kerry Washington captioned a throwback photo of the two on the set of Ray. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾.”

There is no word on when Foxx is to be released or return to set.