Jannik Sinner faces Marcos Giron at the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Sinner-Giron prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Sinner Giron.

Jannik Sinner is moving forward at this Australian Open, bagging two match wins and securing a spot in the third round. This Australian Open is made more poignant for the Italian because one of the coaches who helped him evolve, Australia's own Darren Cahill, has said 2025 will be his final season as a coach, not just with Sinner. Jannik now has even more incentive to make this 2025 season count, and since he has an appeals hearing in April about his doping case, he can't know for sure if he will be able to play major tournaments later this year. The Australian Open might be the only one he gets. We're not sure about this, but it's a cloud of uncertainty hanging over an elite athlete. Maybe Sinner can block out the noise, much as he did at the 2024 U.S. Open. Yet, there are no guarantees about that sort of thing. Sinner did lose a set in his second-round match, suggesting he might not be 100-percent focused. Sinner did have some rocky moments early in his 2024 U.S. Open, but he was able to steady the ship later in the tournament and claim a second major title. His first major, of course, was the 2024 Australian Open in which he came back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final.

At this tournament, Sinner knows that Novak Djokovic is playing far from his best. Carlos Alcaraz has not yet been significantly tested. Taylor Fritz will be more of a target for other competitors after his run to the U.S. Open final, which he lost to Sinner. It is entirely reasonable to think this is Sinner's tournament to lose. He can't win the tournament in the third round; he can merely advance to the fourth round and build his campaign in Australia.

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: TBA

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Jannik Sinner Will Win

Jannik Sinner was not 100-percent perfectly polished in his second-round match win. That might seem like a good reason to pick against Sinner, not for him, but the point to make is that after Sinner endured a light stumble, he will come out more focused and prepared for this match. The opponent, Marcos Giron, does not have the weapons to seriously threaten Sinner. Jannik will want to make a statement in this match and get off court quickly. That points to a win by at least nine games if not more. Sinner should be able to blow out Giron 6-2 or 6-1 in at least one set. If that happens, and this match ends in straight sets, Sinner will probably be able to accumulate a nine-game winning margin and beat the spread.

Why Marcos Giron Will Win

Sinner was not sharp in his second-round match. If Giron comes out firing and can swipe just one set against Sinner, he will cover the large spread.

Final Sinner-Giron Prediction & Pick

We slightly lean to Giron but think you should stay away from this match.

Final Sinner-Giron Prediction & Pick: Giron +8.5