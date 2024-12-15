Jason Kelce knows how to throw a party. The former Philadelphia Eagles star hosted a star-studded party on Dec. 13 in celebration of the holiday season and his album A Philly Special Christmas.

Joining the former NFL player at his holiday party was his wife Kylie Kelce who is pregnant with their fourth baby girl. The couple shares three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months.

As for celebrity guests, Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson made an appearance at the holiday party.

“Everyone was having a blast,” a source told PEOPLE.

Jason released A Philly Special Christmas on Nov. 22, which includes guest appearances from Kelce's brother, Travis Kelce, Jason's wife Kylie, Eagles' Jordan Mailata, legendary R&B group Boyz II Men, and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks. The project includes original songs as well as renditions of holiday classics “Last Christmas,” “Please Come Home For Christmas,” and “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer.”

The former Eagles star spoke about how he in disbelief that he now has a duet with Nicks.

“The legendary Stevie Nicks came on and did a duet with me,” Jason previously said on the Oct. 30, episode of his New Heights podcast, co-hosted with Travis, of the legendary singer. “Which in itself is, like, pretty crazy to actually be on a track with Stevie Nicks. I mean, absolutely unreal.”

One of the original songs from his album, “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights),” which pays homage to the Kelce brothers' home city of Cleveland, OH, debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart.

While Travis was involved in the album, he could not attend the party because he was out celebrating his girlfriend Taylor Swift's 35th birthday.

According to the official website for A Philly Special Christmas, this is the third and final installment of the series. The Christmas album's proceeds will benefit local charities in Philadelphia, including Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Holiday Toy Drive and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Snowflake Station, the site states. You can stream A Philly Special Christmas now.