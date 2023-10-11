The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0 on the season, and once again are contenders to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, however, there was an incident in which center Jason Kelce was seen yelling on the sideline about some mistakes the team made in the red zone during the win against the Los Angeles Rams. On this week's episode of the New Heights Podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment with his brother Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce went into why he was so angry on the sideline, and explained what the Eagles have to fix.

“We gotta get the red zone fixed,” Jason Kelce said, on the New Heights Podcast. “A number of things happened in the red zone this past week, communication issues, we had a delay of game. Multiple things build up, and you start getting frustrated. It all builds up. You know me — for me, I've always had an issue when everything builds up and you just let it out, and it's not the productive way to do it. I can't do that. It's not good, and it's not productive, and it's not respectful. I mean this with every fiber in my being, I love my teammates and my coaches, everybody in the Eagles organization like they're family.”

The Eagles did come away with a 23-14 win over the Rams. Jason Kelce undoubtedly feels his team has to fix issues in the red zone to beat the best teams in the league. This week, the Eagles will be on the road to play the New York Jets, a tough defense. It will be interesting to see how the team performs in the red zone this week.