The Philadelphia Eagles came away with a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but there was an incident in which a fan snuck into the Eagles locker room that was reported by AJ Brown.

“I feared for my life,” AJ Brown joked, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Luckily, nothing bad happened, but it is unfortunate that security was unable to prevent someone from sneaking into the locker room, because that could be dangerous.

It is fortunate that it was seemingly an Eagles fan who wanted to celebrate with the team, and that Brown was able to laugh about the situation after it was taken care of.

The Eagles moved to 5-0 with a 23-14 win over the Rams. Brown had a strong game, recording six receptions and going for 127 yards.

Even though the Eagles have looked beatable at times this year, they remain undefeated. They have new coordinators on both offense and defense, and it would make sense if they only got better as the season along as they adjust to those new coaches.

Next week, the Eagles will face off against the New York Jets on the road, a team that they are undefeated against all time. This looked like it would be a marquee matchup before the season started, and it could still be a good game with the strength of the Jets' defense, but it does not have the hype that it would have had if Aaron Rodgers did not get hurt.

Hopefully there is an adjustment at SoFi Stadium to make sure no intruders are allowed in again.