The holidays are approaching and Jason Kelce already has a hilarious gift in mind for Taylor Swift. The pop singer is currently dating Jason's brother, Travis Kelce.

“It’s tough to shop for people that can have anything that they want,” Jason admitted during his appearance on the Nov. 21 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “You gotta go to handmade gifts, something sentimental that is near and dear to them.”

Kimmel then asked if the former NFL star would ever consider making a gift instead of buying one which Jason responded, “I’ve never done it, but I think it would work really well.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles center added, “I’ve got something up my sleeve this year. I think a macaroni necklace. It works on me with my kids very well.”

Jason shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with wife Kylie Kelce.

Jason Kelce On Baby News and New Gig

A macaroni necklace from his daughters is not the only thing Jason will be thankful for this holiday season. Jason and Kylie announced that they would be welcoming their fourth baby with a hilarious photo of their three daughters.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie captioned the photo. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce (@kykelce)

Donna Kelce responded to the news with “[4x fire emojis] [3x in love emojis] Love it!!!”

Swift dropped a “like” on the photo to share her thoughts on the news.

Jason many of times has expressed what family means to him and during his retirement speech back in May he did just that.

“I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” Jason said. “Every accolade I've ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course the swift kick in the (expletive) from time to time. She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky.”

While the family of five will soon be a family of six, Jason is also facing another change in his life. The Super Bowl champion will now be hosting a new show called “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.”

“Yes, I’m starting I believe it’s January 3rd — I hope it’s January 3rd! — we’ll be doing a late-night show during the postseason on ESPN,” Jason told Kimmel.

“It’s going to be airing every Friday,” Jason continued adding that he will still be a part of Monday Night Football. The former NFL player will also still co-host his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Travis Kelce.

According to ESPN, the show “will air five consecutive Friday nights (technically Saturday mornings at 1 a.m. ET) in January and coincides with the final week of the NFL regular season and the playoffs until Pro Bowl Weekend.”