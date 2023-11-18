Jason Kelce is an All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles and host of the New Heights podcast. Let's meet Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce.

Jason Kelce's wife is Kylie Kelce. Jason Kelce is from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, growing up with brother Travis, the All-Pro tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and his parents, Donna and Ed.

Jason played college football at the University of Cincinnati alongside his brother. He was a two-time, Second Team All-Big East and started 38 games in college.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jason with the 191st overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He became the first rookie in Eagles history to start all 16 games at center. In 2013, PFF was already ranking Jason as the No. 1 center in the NFL despite entering college as a fullback and spending most of his time as a guard.

Jason is a five-time First Team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. Jason Kelce's net worth in 2023 is $40 million.

He has become a hero in Philadelphia due to his fun-loving personality and excellent play. Jason has been considering retirement for the last couple of years but continues to sign one-year extensions.

The Eagles are a favorite to win the 2024 Super Bowl, and he just broke the Eagles' consecutive starts record previously held by Jon Runyan. A perfect ending for Jason's Eagles career would be a walk-off Super Bowl win before he continues his media career. Jason is a co-host of the popular podcast New Heights alongside Travis.

Let's meet the woman who stands by Jason's side on his professional journey, Kylie Kelce.

Who is Kylie Kelce?

Kylie Kelce is the wife of Jason Kelce. She came into the public spotlight when she appeared on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights. She told stories of life with Jason, and people fell in love with her fun-loving nature.

Amazon Prime also released a documentary chronicling the family's life, which brought even more fame to Kylie. She now has a whopping 842,000 followers on Instagram.

Kylie Kelce's background

Kylie was born in 1992 and grew up in Narberth, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia. She attended Cabrini University and is a communications major. She is a philanthropist who began volunteering in high school with the Special Olympics of New Jersey.

The Eagles now partner with her to host an annual event, raising money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Last year, the effort raised more than $150,000. She is also a part of Jason's nonprofit, (Be)Philly, which focuses on improving the lives of Philadelphia's youth.

Kylie was a collegiate defensive field hockey player. She was the Colonial States Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, All-CSAC First-Team, and started in all 18 games on the Cabrini University team in her freshman year. As a senior, she was the All-CSAS First Team and Easter College Athletic Conference South All-Stars First Team, scoring 15 total points.

“One of the best decisions I’ve ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family,” Kylie wrote via Instagram in 2019. “The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.”

Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce's relationship

Kylie and Jason met on Tinder. Jason's Tinder profile read, “I'm very in touch with my emotional side and love to cuddle. Not interested in a hookup. Only interested in intimate conversations and women who want babies.”

Jason didn't mention his ties to the Eagles in his profile, but Kylie figured out who he was. Kylie didn't believe it was him, but her friends convinced her to go on the date.

Jason wasn’t a catfish, but during a September 2023 appearance on his “New Heights” podcast, Kylie revealed their first date at a bar was less than picture-perfect as Jason fell asleep and needed to be taken home by Eagles teammate Beau Allen. Jason said Kylie was “the most beautiful woman I'd ever seen” and that it was “love at first sight.”

The couple wed in June 2018 at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia, in front of around 170 guests. They have three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.