Jason Kelce's net worth in 2023 is $40 million. The formerly low-key center for the Philadelphia Eagles is now becoming a global sensation. Let's look at Jason Kelce's net worth in 2023.

Kelce was a football player paving running lanes for the Philadelphia Eagles, but since the New Heights podcast was released, the Kelces have taken the world by storm. Jason Kelce's net worth in 2023 sits at about $40 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Kelce was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, on Nov. 5, 1987. He grew up with his younger brother, Travis Kelce, the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Kelce attended Cleveland Heights High School, playing both running back and linebacker. Kelce was twice named to the All-Lake Erie League. He was always a performer, playing baritone saxophone in the symphonic band.

Jason Kelce's college career

Kelce was a walk-on running back at the University of Cincinnati but switched to fullback after redshirting his first year. He eventually landed his final position on the offensive line before his second season. He saw action at center and guard in nine games in 2007, as the Bearcats went 10-3 and won the PapaJohns.com Bowl.

The Bearcats' offensive line in Kelce's sophomore year was full of NFL linemen. Jeff Linkenbach and Trevor Canfield helped Kelce and the Cincinnati offense average 27.3 points and 375.3 yards per game.

Cincinnati won the Big East and lost to Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl. Travis Kelce was also a part of the team in 2008.

Kelce was a Second Team All-Big East after starting 13 games at left guard in 2009. The team went undefeated until losing to Florida in the Sugar Bowl.

Kelce moved to center for his senior season, but the team went 4-8. He was an honorable mention All-American and Second Team All-Big East.

Jason Kelce's professional career

The legend continues. Jason Kelce has been named first-team All-Pro!#WPMOYChallenge Kelce pic.twitter.com/zBaQJ9jUsq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Kelce with the 191st overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year contract on July 27. The offensive line coach believed Kelce could have a career like Jeff Saturday's, a five-time Pro Bowl center.

The Eagles named Kelce the starter for the season, and he became the first rookie in Eagles history to start all 16 games at center. Through the 2013 season, Kelce was graded as the best center in the NFL.

On Feb. 27, 2014, Kelce agreed to a six-year, $37.5 million contract extension, with $13 million guaranteed. He missed four games the following season but made his first Pro Bowl.

In 2016, the NFL honored him with his second Pro Bowl selection. 2017 was Kelce's real coming-out party, as he was a First Team All-Pro, won PFF's Run Blocker of the Year, and won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots.

The following season, he was once again a First Team All-Pro. In 2019, Kelce signed a three-year contract extension worth $24.5 million.

In 2021, Kelce made his fifth Pro Bowl, marking his third-straight selection and was the Eagles finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Kelce has been mulling retirement but has signed one-year extensions in 2022 and 2023. In Week 6 of the 2023 season, Kelce broke the Eagles record for most consecutive starts.

Jason Kelce's personal life

Jason Kelce is married to Kylie McDevitt, who has garnered her own personal fan club after appearing on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights. They have three daughters.

New Heights is a podcast launched by Jason and Travis in September 2022. They discuss the NFL and popular culture. The podcast has been gaining popularity due to Travis Kelce's relationship with international pop star Taylor Swift.

Jason has become a cult hero in Philadelphia. Ever since his appearance at the Eagles Super Bowl parade, Kelce has been a fan favorite. He appeared in a Super Bowl LII-themed It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode. He has also appeared on Saturday Night Live during Travis' appearance as a host.

Amazon produced a documentary examining Jason Kelce's football career and private life. The documentary came out on Sept. 11, 2023. Within 24 hours, it became the No. 1 most-watched movie on Prime Video in the United States.

Also, Kelce joined Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the commentary booth on the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers game during Kelce's bye week.