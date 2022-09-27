Jason Kidd sets the record straight on Christian Wood Mavs role confusion

Jason Kidd caught Dallas Mavericks fans attention when he said Christian Wood may be used in a 6th man role this season. However, Kidd clarified those comments on Tuesday, per Tim MacMahon.

“For C. Wood, I haven’t really talked to him about that,” Jason Kidd said. “I know my assistants have. When you use the term, ‘when you check in with six minutes…’ that means you didn’t start. So we’ll get to talking about his role as we go forward. I’ve never coached him, so I want to first see what he’s capable of doing with different lineups and different combinations here in preseason, and then we’ll make a decision on where he’s going to play, if he’s coming off the bench or starting. But right now, he will not start.”

Christian Wood laughed off Jason Kidd’s initial statement on his 6th man status. But Kidd is sticking with his stance on Wood for now, which could lead to drama if not handled properly. It seems odd that Jason Kidd would have even said any of this in the first place. Perhaps he was using it to challenge Wood heading into training camp.

If Christian Wood is not guaranteed a starting spot, he will be more motivated ahead of the season. Nevertheless, this is developing into a potentially troublesome situation. Wood has yet to respond to Jason Kidd’s latest comments on the matter.

The Mavericks need to handle this internally before it gets out of hand. The last thing they need is a Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton type of beef heading into the season.