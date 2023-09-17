Boulder was the talk of the football town on Saturday with Colorado edging out Colorado State in a “hot garbage” 43-35 double-overtime thriller. Deion Sanders just couldn't let Jay Norvell get his spotlight as Colorado orchestrated a miraculous comeback with just over two minutes remaining in regulation and closed out Colorado State in 2OT to finish nonconference play with a 3-0 slate.

Though Colorado State deserves credit for how well they played, they did hurt themselves with the amount of penalties they committed. The Rams tallied 17 penalties for 187 yards. Most of them came during crucial moments that piled up and ultimately cost them the game.

Following the epic showdown, Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell aired out his grievances on the calls made during the heartbreaking loss.

“Obviously, we had too many penalties. I can't even speak about it. It's so ridiculous,” Norvell said, via Kyle Bonagura of ESPN. “And it's a real shame because a lot of those penalties took away a lot of great efforts from our kids. I've never seen such a lopsided game penalty wise.

“I do give Colorado credit. They're a very good football team.”

All seemed lost for Colorado when Colorado State held a 28-20 lead with two minutes and change to go in regulation. The Rams had the Buffaloes pinned at their two-yard line and looked well on their way to handing Colorado its first defeat.

But the Buffaloes, who had gone eight drives without a touchdown, went 98 yards and scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass by Shedeur Sanders to Jimmy Horn Jr. Colorado scored on a two-point conversion off a touchdown catch by Mikey Harrison, who also scored two touchdowns in overtime.