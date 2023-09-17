The Colorado football program continued their surge in the national spotlight, barely escaping Colorado State on Saturday night in Boulder in a two overtime thriller.

Deion Sanders spoke candidly after the game about the contentious chatter during the week with his opposing coach. Rams coach Jay Norvell had previously made comments about Deion wearing sunglasses and hats everywhere, which Sanders turned into a show and gave all of his players glasses.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm happy for the brother. I really am,” Sanders said, per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN. “I'm happy that they fought, that they played a good game. I'm happy he's the head coach. I'm happy for any brother that's doing it and is successful man. I truly am. I don't know where all this stuff comes from. I had to respond because — my mama taught me that.”

Norvell clarified ahead of the game that there was no bad blood, and that his comments were taken out of context earlier in the week. That didn't stop Sanders from taking it ‘personal' as the Buffs protected their home turf in the heated rivalry, and he knew he couldn't let Norvell come in and beat him.

“Truthfully, there's one point in the game. I said we can't let this dude win,” Sanders said. “There ain't no way we let this dude win. This press conference is going to be unbearable if we let this dude win.”

There were several such moments, but the Buffaloes showed resiliency and bounced back when it seemed insurmountable. A 98-yard drive with just two minutes on the clock took the team into overtime, where they outlasted the Colorado State attack in the second period.

Colorado will carry the comeback energy into Eugene next weekend to face a top-15 Oregon Ducks squad. The Buffaloes defense will have their work cut out for them against an Oregon attack that is averaging an absurd 58 points so far this season. They open as an early 17-point underdog, but bets will likely be flying on the best show in college football as they have in the first three games.