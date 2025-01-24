Jayden Daniels is single for a reason according to his mother, Regina Jackson. The Washington Commanders quarterback was the No. 2 overall pick for the 2024 NFL Draft from LSU and over the weekend proved that he and the Commanders are not ones to play with.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Commanders upset the Detroit Lions who were the No. 1 seed in the division when they won the playoff game 45 -31.

The Commanders have not been in the NFC Championship game since 1991, and the Heisman Trophy winner has much to uphold in this weekend's championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Leading up to the big game on Sunday, Jan. 26., Daniels' mother shared her concerns for her son as his career is on the rise.

“Girls,” she answered in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video docuseries The Money Game, which shows how athletes entering their professional sport manage opportunities from their NIL (name, image, likeness) sponsorship deals. “Them girls.”

“Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, ‘Hey honey, you’re going to the be the one to get ‘em.' And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels,” Jackson said about women who look to her son for financial gain.

“So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening,” she added.

Daniels was not surprised by his mother's answer and followed her statement laughing, “I bet she did say something like that.”

“She’s smiling, but she’s not joking. Listen to Mom and stay off your phone,” one fan commented on the clip posted to Instagram.

“Reminds me of Eli Apple’s mom Annie firing warning shots on Twitter after he got drafted 10th overall. And I quote, ‘Praying for all the thirsty girls sliding in new NFL rookies DMs with heavy booty & cleavage action pics. Only Jesus can quench your thirst,' another fan added speaking of the Los Angeles Chargers cornerback.

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy commented in agreement, “Sound like my mom lol the MOMs KNO.”

This is not the first time that Daniels' has shown that his mom has his best interest at heart. “Nothing gets past my mama,” he told Boardroom in December. “She reads people, she doesn't want to put people around me that she doesn't feel will benefit me.”

The next time we will see Daniels and his mother will be on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. EST when the Commanders play the Eagles in the NFC Championship.