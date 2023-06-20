Amid the Utah Jazz‘s interest in trading up from the No. 9 and No. 16 picks in 2023 NBA Draft to acquire Arkansas Razorbacks standout Anthony Black, the Jazz have reportedly made 24-year-old guard Collin Sexton available in trade talks.

The eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Sexton has averaged 19.0 points per game on 46.4 percent shooting from the field and 38.0 percent shooting from 3 over the course of his career. Where his offensive awareness — namely his ability to read the floor quickly — was once the primary concern surrounding Sexton, his injury history has usurped his learning curve on the list of concerns, especially with Sexton developing into a respectable playmaker since being drafted.

To that point, between the concerns about his health, the impressive play of Kris Dunn at the end of the 2022-23 season, the steady production of veteran guard Jordan Clarkson, and the untapped potential of Talen Horton-Tucker, there were already multiple factors that threatened to diminish Sexton's playing time, even before the Jazz had so much interest in Black.

Consequently, a trade up in the 2023 NBA Draft may be the smartest move. The Jazz acquire a player that they not only have more trust in as a decision-maker but whose combination of size, playmaking ability and two-way upside is currently lacking in their backcourt. The team that acquires Sexton not only greatly improves their scoring potential, but also a young player whose work ethic makes it difficult to truly cap his ceiling.

2 best Jazz trade destinations for Collin Sexton

If the Utah Jazz are able to convince any team to trade down in the 2023 NBA Draft in a deal that would net them Collin Sexton, the Orlando Magic are possibly the most feasible option.

Possessors of the No. 6 and No. 11 picks in the upcoming draft, the Magic have the exact type of asset that they need to leapfrog the Washington Wizards and select Arkansas facilitator Anthony Black. What's more, the Magic have quite a bit of uncertainty at point guard, with Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony approaching the final year of their contracts in 2023-24. The Magic also have to make a decision on offering former fifth overall pick Jalen Suggs a rookie scale contract extension by the 2025 offseason.

Yet, what could work in all parties' favor — the Magic, the Jazz, and Sexton — is that Sexton is a better scorer than any of them. Each of Fultz, Anthony and Suggs has a career scoring average under 15 points per game and a career 3-point percentage under 35 percent from the field.

With the Magic averaging 111.4 points per game (26th in the NBA) and shooting 34.6 percent from 3 (24th in the NBA) last season, Orlando could stand to use a player of Sexton's caliber.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Especially with the only true on-court concerns still being how well he processes the floor as a facilitator, and the Magic running their offense through an excellent decision-maker in 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero.

The Toronto Raptors, who have the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. are another team that could make sense in a trade up.

On the one hand, it's possible that Arkansas point guard Anthony Black falls past the Washington Wizards at No. 8, as the Wizards could also have plenty of interest in Kentucky point guard Cason Wallace, a projected lottery pick they've brought in for a pre-draft workout.

However, even if Black was to head to D.C. as most expect, there are multiple lottery-level point guards that the Utah Jazz could see as needle-movers.

Wallace is one.

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino is another point guard prospect that the Jazz could like, given his blend of size, feel, scoring upside and defensive potential. However, where Sexton is a dynamic but efficient scorer, Hood-Schifino has to prove he can be that after shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range for the Hoosiers in 2022-23.

That being said, where the Jazz may feel they have time to develop Hood-Schifino, the Raptors could feel a bit more rushed as the franchise with more ready-made talent.

Similar to the Orlando Magic, the Raptors could find themselves less concerned by Sexton's score-first mindset than other teams, as they can run their offense through point-forward Scottie Barnes or All-Star forward Pascal Siakam. Not that they don't need him to light up the scoreboard, given that they ranked 24th in points per game (112.9), 28th in 3-point percentage (33.5) and Fred VanVleet (ranked 2nd on the team in points per game) will be a free agent this offseason.