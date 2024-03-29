It was a disappointing opening day for the Miami Marlins to start the 2024 MLB season as they fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates in extra innings, 6-5. Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and manager Skip Schumaker spoke after the game to give their reactions after the loss.
If there was one aspect about the game that was a bright side, it was definitely the performance of Luzardo who got the starting nod and was exceptional. He recorded eight strikeouts, one shy of the opening day record which is held by Jose Fernandez and Josh Beckett, allowed two hits, two runs, and walked two.
He was in line for the win as the Marlins took a 5-2 lead heading in to the top of the seventh inning where the Pirates started their comeback and ended up scoring four unanswered runs to win the game in the 12th inning, giving him a no decision. Luzardo admitted after the game that there was a “lot of adrenaline,” but found himself “settled in” after the first few innings according to Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald.
“A lot of adrenaline, a lot of nerves, a lot of emotions,” Luzardo said, “but after the first couple innings, I felt like I settled in and was back to the game that I’m used to playing.”
Luzardo was willing to go more innings for the Marlins
Luzardo was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Marlins in July of 2021 and despite going through some injury spells since then, he's ready to break out in 2024. He was taken out after five innings and 85 pitches thrown as the 26-year old said after the game that he would have played more, but understands that “it's early in the season” according to The Associated Press.
“If you ask me, of course I want to go more,” Luzardo said, “but it’s early in the season, understandable. (Schumaker) told me that’s what it was. I definitely felt good to continue.”
While the loss is no doubt disappointing for the Marlins and the start of the second year with Schumaker as the skipper, his outlook is more big picture after the loss. He would mention that it's only the first game of a 162-contest season and that “there's a lot of stuff to improve.”
“We have 161 left,” Schumaker said. “There’s a lot of stuff to improve, but I’d say that after a win, too.”
Some other bright sides in the game was Jake Burger who would have three hits in the game and recorded three runs batted in. Josh Bell also had a few hits, Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked twice, and Tim Anderson had an RBI in his Marlins debut.
Skip Schumaker talks Miami's clutch hitting
If there was one flaw that stood out for Miami during this one game, it was clutch hitting as proven by the blown lead. On the other hand, it wasn't an issue of hitters getting on base.
By the end of the outing, the Marlins went 2 for 17 with player in scoring position while stranding 10 runners and even converted on three double-plays, with two of those times happening when there was automatic runner on second base in extra innings. Schumaker would not put too much stock into it, but did mention that “it's Game 1″ and that there was some good at-bats during. the contest.
“If they’re aggressive in the zone, I’m totally OK,” Schumaker said via The Miami Herald. “There was some weaker contact early on with runners in scoring position. Maybe remembering the pitcher’s in trouble and that type of thing [would help], but it’s Game 1. If we keep taking good at-bats and score five runs a game, I think we’ll be OK.”
The Marlins start the season 0-1 as they are trying to get back into the playoffs like they did in the prior season before being eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card game. They were 84-78 last season, putting them third in the NL East, which is set to be a tough division again this year including the Phillies, the Atlanta Braves, and the New York Mets.
Miami now prepares for the second contest of the four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates which will take place tonight at 7:10 p.m. (eastern standard time) in loanDepot park.