The Utah Jazz are on the road to take on the Orlando Magic Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Jazz are 27-32 this season, and they have lost four of their last five games. Utah has already played the Magic once this season, and they lost by two points. That game was back in November, though. Lauri Markannen, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins put up 20 points or more in the win. The Jazz shot just 46.1 percent from the field in the game, and they made 19 of 26 free throws. For this game, the Jazz will have a healthy lineup.
The Magic are 33-26 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. They are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, but they trail the fourth-place team by just two games. In their win over the Jazz this season, Paolo Banchero dropped 30 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Franz Wagner had 21 points in the game, as well. Orlando shot 45.9 percent from the field in the game, and they made 27 of 36 free throw attempts. Banchero was out on Tuesday with an illness, but he could return for the game Thursday night.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Jazz-Magic Odds
Utah Jazz: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +188
Orlando Magic: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -225
Over: 221 (-112)
Under: 221 (-108)
How to Watch Jazz vs. Magic
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: KJZZ-TV Channel 19, Bally Sports Florida
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
The will most likely have a tough time scoring in this game, but they should be able to play well defensively. Orlando scores the fifth-fewest points per game in the NBA this season, and they make the fifth-fewest field goals per game. The Magic are not a team you can count on to score often, and this will help the Jazz. If the Jazz can keep the Magic around their season average, they should be able to cover this spread.
The Jazz are 17-4 when they allow less than 115 points this season. The Magic do not score a lot, so the Jazz should be able to hold them to around their season average. If the Jazz do this, and keep the Magic below 115 points, they will be able to cover this spread.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic are having a good season, and they get it done on the defensive end of the court. Orlando allows the sixth-fewest points per game this season. With that, the Jazz allow the third-fewest field goals made per game, fifth-fewest three-pointers made per game, and the Magic force the second-most turnovers. Orlando needs to lock it in on the defensive end, but they usually do. As long as they remain consistent, they will cover the spread.
Orlando will be able to do some scoring in this game. The Jazz allow the fifth-most points per game on the season, so the Magic should be able to score. The Jazz need to keep the Magic under 115, but Orlando is 17-3 when they score over 115 points. If the Magic can get to that point mark, and they should get there, Orlando will cover the spread.
Final Jazz-Magic Prediction & Pick
The Magic are the better team, and the Jazz struggle on the road. I will take the Magic to cover the spread in this one.
Final Jazz-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -5.5 (-110)