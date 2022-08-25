The reasons Jazz would be fine not trading Donovan Mitchell before 2022-23 season

The Utah Jazz are firmly in rebuild mode after trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and rerouting Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they are not necessarily looking to engage in a tank by trading Donovan Mitchell before the season.

Although the Jazz are not holding their All-Star guard completely out of trade talks, they are content with keeping him and using the assets they have to rebuild around him. The team around him is not very good but the franchise could still keep the soon-to-be-26-year-old, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

“They know that finding someone who can score 25 points a night, to go along with five assists and five rebounds isn’t easy,” Jones writes of the Jazz’s mindset. “Mitchell will turn 26 years old in September but hasn’t reached the prime of his career. They know that they received enough assets in trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves — four first-round picks with three completely unprotected — that they are in a position to retool around Mitchell on the fly.”

Mitchell will indeed be tough to replace. His ability to be the primary focal point of a great offense makes him very valuable, especially considering he is just now reaching his prime years. He could be an extremely valuable piece to rebuild around but he could also fetch numerous assets for a deeper rebuild.

The New York Knicks have been the team linked most often to Mitchell, as they could use an offensive spark plug and the Elmsford, NY native would be a great option. The Knicks are one of his preferred destinations though he has not officially asked to be traded.

The Jazz could end up keeping Donovan Mitchell and retooling the team around him, though it may be tough to convince him to stay for much longer. He could reach free agency in three seasons.