The Utah Jazz take on the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night for the final time during the regular season. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Jazz-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jazz had their winning streak snapped a few games ago, and now they have lost their last two. However, they are still playing good basketball. Against the Pelicans this season, the Jazz are 2-1. In those games, the Collin Sexton has averaged 17.7 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. Jordan Clarkson is scoring 13.0 points per game and leads the team with 8.0 assists against New Orleans. Lauri Markannen has played just one game against New Orleans, but he put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Pelicans are 25-18 this season, and they are sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference. Against the Jazz this season, Brandon Ingram has scored 25.7 points per game. He is also averaging 6.0 assists. Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum are both scoring over 20 points per game against the Jazz. Williamson has added 7.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists to his stat sheet, as well. As a team, the Pelicans are scoring 108 points per game against the Jazz.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Pelicans Odds

Utah Jazz: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

New Orleans Pelicans: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV Channel 19, Bally Sports New Orleans

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

Utah has played well against the Pelicans, but they have been especially good on defense. They are holding the Pelicans to under 110 points per game. When the Jazz allow less than 110 points this season, they are 8-2. When the Pelicans score less than that, they are 1-9. Utah playing good defense and holding the Pelicans to under 110 points is going to help them win this game, and the seasons series.

The Jazz actually do a good job scoring, especially when they have a healthy lineup. They average 117.3 points per game on the season, and they have scored over 115 points 26 times this season. 19 of their wins have come when they score more than 115. If the Jazz can play well offensively with Sexton and Markannen playing well, they will win this game.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pelicans are a good team, and it has been a while since they have played the Jazz. They last played Utah on December 28th. New Orleans has their big-3 healthy, and that makes them a very dangerous team. Ingram and Williamson are the two players with the most attention, but McCollum is the player to watch. When McCollum scores 20 or more points in a game this season, the Pelicans are 12-1. This includes their one win against the Jazz this season. If McCollum can have a good game, the Pelicans will win.

Final Jazz-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams are playing well this season, and they have healthy lineups. With that said, I do like the Pelicans lineup with Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum a little bit better. For that reason, I am going to take the Pelicans to win this game straight up.

Final Jazz-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pelicans ML (-260), Under 238.5 (-110)