RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade from Jazz could be rapidly nearing

The situation between the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell has the entire NBA world’s attention. Mitchell has not explicitly asked for a trade but the belief is that he will eventually be moved, most likely to the New York Knicks, though other teams remain in the mix.

While Utah could also decide to hold on to Mitchell, not everyone is convinced. Speaking on ESPN’s “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, Windhorst discussed with Tim McMahon (beginning at the 8:15 mark) that the Jazz may want to trade Mitchell before training camp.

“The Jazz are beginning their business…MacMahon, you said I believe last week that you thought that the Jazz would make a Donovan Mitchell trade before the [regular season] opener,” Windhorst said. “And it sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go even sooner than that, that they want to go before training camp.” MacMahon responded with, “Yes, of course.”

“It does sound as I talk to folks in the league that the Jazz are trying to apply the gas here, trying to juice the offer, especially juice the offer from the New York Knicks,” Windhorst explained.

Trading Mitchell before training camp even begins would be a wise move for the Jazz. It would give them firm clarity on the roster for rookie head coach Will Hardy heading into a rebuilding year. Although Utah wants to rebuild around Mitchell, it may be in their best interest to recoup draft picks and start from scratch.