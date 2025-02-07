ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Jazz hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Jazz-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Suns Odds

Utah Jazz: +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +245

Phoenix Suns: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV, AZ Family Sports Net

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns have not played good basketball lately. They are on a three-game losing streak, and two of those losses came against a below average Portland Trail Blazers team. During their three-game losing streak, the Suns have allowed 129.3 points per game, and opponents are shooting 49.3 percent from the field against them. Phoenix has been one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA lately, and the Jazz have to take advantage of that Friday night.

Utah is coming off a pretty good win over the Golden State Warriors. They were able to score 131 points, and the Warriors are usually a pretty good defensive team. In that win, the Jazz shot 52.2 percent from the field, and they made 22 of their 27 free throws. That is the type of game the Jazz need to have Friday night. Kevin Durant is questionable, and the Suns are a much worse team without him. There is an even better chance for the Jazz to have this type of game with Durant not playing in this game.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns have won all three games against the Jazz this season. They have averaged 122.7 points per game against Utah, and they are shooting 51.3 percent from the field. In fact, the Suns have shot at least 50 percent from the field in every game against the Jazz this season. Additionally, the Suns have made 43.9 percent of their three-point shots against Utah in their three wins. Phoenix has been a very good offensive team against the Jazz this season, and that should definitely continue Friday night.

As mentioned, Kevin Durant is listed as questionable. However, if he is active, the Suns will have a great chance to cover the spread. When Durant plays this season, the Suns are 24-15. When Durant is inactive, Phoenix is 1-10. The Suns need their superstar to be ready to go in this game. Durant averages 26.9 points per game, and he shoots over 50 percent from the floor. If he is playing Friday night, expect the Suns to have a big game and sweep Utah.

Final Jazz-Suns Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to whether or not Durant plays. It is almost as simple as Durant playing equals a Suns win. Durant sitting equals a Suns loss. However, the Jazz are not a team that will win multiple games in a row as they are one of the worst in the NBA.

Utah has also lost the Phoenix by at least eight points in all three games this season. Along with that, the Suns should be able to end their losing streak before it gets too long. For that reason, I am going to take the Suns to cover the spread at home Friday night.

Final Jazz-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -7.5 (-108)