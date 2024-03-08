The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets face off for the third time this season, with each team getting a win at home. The Jazz have performed well against the Nuggets, winning seven of the last ten matchups and covering the spread in eight. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Jazz have gone back into a funk after it looked like they were figuring something out at the mid-point of the season. They've lost nine of the last 11 games, and the only two wins have come against the Wizards and Spurs, two of the bottom three teams in the league. The Jazz have proven that they aren't as bad as those bottom-feeder teams, but they are nowhere close to competing in a seven-game series with the Western Conference's best.
The Nuggets have had a difficult schedule lately, taking on some of the league's hottest teams. They've passed most of the tests with flying colors, grabbing big wins over Golden State, Miami, and most recently, the Celtics. They've won seven of their last eight games, with their only loss coming to the Phoenix Suns as 8.5-point favorites. If the season ended today, the Nuggets would play the Suns in the first round, making it an important win for Phoenix's confidence.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Jazz-Nuggets Odds
Utah Jazz: +12 (-112)
Moneyline: +460
Denver Nuggets: -12 (-108)
Moneyline: -620
Over: 234 (-110)
Under: 234 (-110)
How to Watch Jazz vs. Nuggets
Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT
TV: KJZZ, Altitude Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
Utah has lost nine of their last 11 games but has covered their last three thanks to scoring 117+ points in every game. The formula is simple for Utah to cover games, as their defense rarely allows less than 115 points. Utah usually scores 115+ points at least to keep a game close, and that won't be an easy task against the Nuggets.
Denver is one of the best homecourt teams in the association, but they've looked below average lately. The Nuggets have lost three games in their last ten, with two coming at home. Utah's success over the Nuggets is also worth noting, as Denver has been the favorite in six straight games, but the Jazz are 3-3 and have covered five.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Utah Jazz defense has been the team's downfall all season, as they rank in the bottom of the league, allowing 119.8 points per game. Utah's offense did enough to help them climb back into the Western Conference playoff conversation for a while, but since then, they've lost nine of their last 11 games. As outlined earlier in the Utah section, their offense is the only thing that covers their games due to their shoddy defense. It won't be easy for the Jazz in this game, as the Nuggets have allowed 115+ points just once in their last ten games.
Final Jazz-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
The Jazz had a good stretch of play over two months, putting them back into the playoff picture. Their start to the season and their form over the past month is a better representation of what they are, and that is a poor defensive team that can't outscore their issues. The Nuggets are an elite defensive team, allowing just 110.4 games and keeping opponents below 115 points in nine of their last ten games. It's difficult to see the Jazz entering Ball Arena and putting up an outstanding offensive performance in this game, which will likely lead to the Nuggets covering the spread and dominating the Jazz defense.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Jazz-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -12 (-108)