Jeannie Mai is over 2023. The former The Real host is looking forward to the new year without the drama from this year involving her ex Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins. Jeezy fled for divorce from the television personality after two years of marriage.

“In 2024, I am manifesting pure joy,” Mai said in a promo interview for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, per the Daily Mail. “I just want good old wholesome joy, like that stuff that feels so calm and readily available that it doesn’t need a night out, it doesn’t need to be looked for, it just is there because you feel whole and you feel safe. That’s what I want to have. I know how to conjure it and I want to keep it for all of 2024.”

“I’m looking forward to being with my family,” she added. “Family has always been so important to me, and I feel like I’ve kind of drifted, you know, figuring out my life. So, this is the year where I’m going to really rekindle what we have. And I can’t wait to really see who I become this year.”

Jeezy filed for divorce in September with the filing stating per People that that they are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation,” and that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

The former couple share one daughter, Monaco, who is 19 months.

Earlier this month, Mai filed for “primary temporary and permanent physical custody” of Monaco until they work out a parenting agreement. Since the divorce filing their daughter has been staying with Mai but the alleged inconsistent schedule is making a “stressful” environment for the child according to legal documents obtained by WSB-TV.

“The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child, and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody,” the filing states.