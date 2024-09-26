One of the most under-the-radar farewell tours going is Jeff Lynne and ELO’s. Frankly, I was unaware they were on their last tour until seeing an Instagram ad (thank you, Mark Zuckerberg!). Thanks to their spaceship iconography and light show, ELO’s farewell tour proves they would be a fantastic fit for the Sphere.

I know, I know — ELO is on their farewell tour. But so were the Eagles, and now they are starting a 20-night residency. However unlikely it is, the prospect of it is amazing.

Still, Lynne and ELO put on a tight performance in their final concert in Washington D.C. The setlist was filled with the band’s greatest hits. Over 90 minutes, the band took fans one last journey through the music with a triumphant crescendo.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Washington D.C. farewell tour review

After a surprisingly good performance from opening band Rooney, ELO took the stage around 9:00 pm on Wednesday, September 25. They opened with “One More Time,” a more recent hit from their 2019 album From Out of Nowhere.

After going going through big hits like “Evil Woman,” “Steppin’ Out,” “Last Train to London,” and “Strange Magic,” the band played an especially electric rendition of “Sweet Talkin’ Woman.”

Lynne and Co. had the audience in the palm of their hands. Phone lights came out as fans swayed to the music. These timeless hits have lasted the test of time for good reason.

The best performances of the night were “Telephone Line” and “Turn to Stone.” They are two of ELO’s signature numbers, and they did not disappoint.

While hearing “Roll Over Beethoven” would have been great, the setlist had no skips. Lynne and ELO packed the 90-minute show with every hit imaginable. Even the less-recognizable songs were great, thanks to the performances.

A tight live act

Of course, Jeff Lynne is the main attraction in ELO. But he is backed by a stellar band. Melanie Lewis-McDonald effortlessly sang opera parts while Iain Hornal went toe-to-toe with Lynne in some songs.

But it takes all of the band to make ELO special. While none of the members were from the original lineup, they sound similar to the original records. The backing vocals are crucial to songs like “Telephone Line” and “Don’t Bring Me Down” and were on point throughout.

ELO has always been known as “the Beatles with an orchestra.” But having the live cello and violin was special. It is such a unique twist on a rock show.

Lynne, 76, still sounds great vocally. Sure, he does not have the same punch as he did in the ’70s, but he still hits the high notes with ease. His recognizable voice still sounds the same over a half-century later.

Admittedly, the mixing at Capital One Arena left some to be desired. There were times when Lynne was as quiet as a church mouse and others when his voice would pop. But when his vocals were clear, he sounded great.

Why ELO should hit up the Sphere

ELO has a minimalistic stage design, all things considered. A giant spaceship resides behind the band, displaying videos in the center when the band plays.

Imagine what they could do at the Sphere with its 16K resolution screens. The current videos the band uses range from psychedelic backdrops to spaceships flying through blue skies. They are not the most modern videos, but with a little polish, they would make for an amazing Sphere video.

Plus, the dynamics of the light show during the concert lends itself well to the Sphere. The usage of lights was reminiscent of what Queen + Adam Lambert did on the Rhapsody Tour.

Again, it probably will never happen. ELO is on their farewell tour and seems content riding off in the sunset. Whenever Lynne addressed the audience, he did seem to be content with this goodbye.