All good things must come to an end, which is the case with Jeff Lynne's ELO going on tour.
The band announced their final laps on the road called The Over and Out Tour, Variety reports. It will have 27 stops, starting in Palm Desert, CA, on August 24 and wrapping things up on October 25 in Los Angeles.
ELO posts about the U.S. tour on Instagram
Their official Instagram account posted some details. It includes an alien spacecraft-looking vessel with all tour dates and stops listed.
The caption reads, “The Over and Out Tour, the final tour, is coming to the U.S., and it's going to be out of this world! Join Jeff Lynne's ELO for a historic night live in concert. Tickets are on sale Friday, arch 22 at 10 am local.”
View this post on Instagram
Comments are mixed, full of fans posting where they want them to visit, and quite a few are upset about the UK tour being canceled in 2020.
One IG user wrote, “US…Really? Europe is Waiting for the Tour that was canceled in 2020 and all we got is this?”
Somone else posted, “No UK dates (sad emojis).”
Another wrote, “Don't forget South America specially Chile.”
Though it's not posted, there's a good chance these fans will get their wish, and they'll tour worldwide after the U.S. markets.
About ELO
Originally called the Electric Light Orchestra, it was formed in 1972 by Lynne, Roy Wood, and Bev Bevan. Their goal was to mix rock with classical music. Some of their hits include Evil Woman, Strange Magic, Living Thing, Can't Get It Out of My Head, Don't Bring Me Down, Mr. Blue Sky, and more.
The band broke up in 1986. At this time, Lynne had a solo career and worked with stars like Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, George Harrison, Bryan Adams, and others. He was also a member of The Traveling Wilburys, the supergroup that consisted of Petty, Harrison, Orbinson, and Bob Dylan.
ELO made a comeback in 2001 and has two new albums since then. Alone in the Universe was released in 2015, and From Out of Nowhere came out in 2019.
Now is your chance to check out Jeff Lynne's ELO for what is probably the last time.