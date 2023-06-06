Elle Fanning is such an accomplished actress and is just 25. Despite this, the Emmy-nominated actress revealed the insane reason she missed out on a role at 16.

Speaking during The Hollywood Reporter's comedy actress roundtable that also included Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Ebediri (The Bear), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), and Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs), Fanning opened up about a father-daughter road trip comedy that she missed out on.

“I've never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn't get it. I don't even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy. I didn't hear from my agents because they wouldn't tell me things like this — that filtration system is really important because there's probably a lot more damaging comments that they filtered — but this one got to me,” Fanning said.

She continued, “I was 16 years old, and a person said, ‘Oh, she didn't get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she's unf**kable.”

“Yeah, it's so disgusting. And I can laugh at it now, like, ‘What a disgusting pig!'” she said.

When asked how she digested it, Fanning said, “I was always immensely confident, but of course you're growing up in the public eye, and it's weird. I'll look at paparazzi photos from when I was 12 and think, ‘Is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?' I don't feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself.”

At least Elle Fanning went on to bigger and better things than the road trip film. She had roles in the likes of Daddy Day Car and even voiced Mei in the Disney English dub of Studio Ghibli's classic My Neighbor Totoro at a young age. In recent years, she has taken more serious roles in the likes of Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled and has been the store of The Great as Catherine the Great. The Hulu series has landed six Emmy nominations during its run, including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for Fanning in 2022. The third season premiered on Hulu on May 12.

The Great Season 3 is streaming on Hulu now.