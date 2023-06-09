Jennifer Lawrence, renowned for her role as Katniss Everdeen in the highly successful Hunger Games film franchise, has expressed her eagerness to return to the beloved character. While promoting her new comedy No Hard Feelings, Lawrence shared her thoughts on reprising the role that catapulted her to stardom, she revealed during an interview with Variety.

When asked if she would consider playing Katniss again if given the opportunity, Jennifer Lawrence exclaimed, “Oh my God, totally! If Katniss ever could come back into my life, 100 percent.” Her enthusiasm and willingness to embrace the character once more have excited fans of the dystopian series.

“The Hunger Games” series, consisting of four installments, featured an ensemble cast including Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Stanley Tucci, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland, and Woody Harrelson. The first film, released in 2012, was directed by Gary Ross, with the subsequent three movies helmed by Francis Lawrence.

While Lawrence eagerly awaits a potential return to the Hunger Games universe, an upcoming prequel film titled “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is set to explore the rise to power of Coriolanus Snow, portrayed by Donald Sutherland, who becomes the President of Panem. The prequel stars Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, and Hunter Schafer and is scheduled for release on November 17.

Reflecting on her time in the franchise, Lawrence has expressed fondness for the role, considering it an “awesome responsibility.” In a discussion with Viola Davis as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Lawrence highlighted the significance of having a female lead in an action movie, breaking barriers and debunking the notion that boys cannot identify with a female protagonist.

Lawrence's willingness to step back into the arena as Katniss Everdeen has ignited excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate the possibility of witnessing her iconic portrayal once again.