Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence is gearing up to tickle the audience's funny bones in the upcoming raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings. In an interview with Sky News, Lawrence expressed her excitement for the film and issued a playful caution to viewers, Yahoo reports.

“I think it's time for a good old-fashioned laugh, and it really is hard to make a comedy where you're not offending people,” Lawrence stated. “Everybody in some sense will be offended by this film — you're welcome.”

Known for her notable dramatic roles in films like Winter's Bone and The Hunger Games franchise, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she had previously been offered comedies but found them lacking in humor. However, when she came across the script for “No Hard Feelings,” everything changed. In the film, Lawrence portrays Maddie, a cash-strapped Uber driver whose car gets impounded. To save her late mother's house from being lost, Maddie responds to a Craigslist ad from a wealthy couple seeking someone to “date” their socially awkward 19-year-old son, Percy (played by Andrew Barth Feldman), before he heads off to college. In return, they offer her a car. The movie takes inspiration from a real-life Craigslist post discovered by one of the film's producers.

Lawrence revealed that filming No Hard Feelings was an absolute blast, even if it meant taking on physical challenges like rollerblading up a hill multiple times. She remarked, “That was the most exercise I've had in a long time.”

Drawing from the comedic styles of old-time comedies, Lawrence emphasized the importance of avoiding mean-spirited humor. “Mean comedy is not really funny… making somebody feel bad about themselves — other than me making fun of me,” she explained. However, she reassured fans that the film strikes the right balance, stating, “But the way that we did it is fine, we figured it out.”

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, known for films like Good Boys, and written by Stupnitsky and John Phillips, No Hard Feelings promises to deliver a hilarious and entertaining experience for viewers. With Lawrence's comedic talent and the intriguing premise of the film, fans can look forward to a side of the actor they haven't seen before.