Jennifer Lopez bared all about her intimate life with Ben Affleck in a steamy new song from her latest album.

Those who don't think Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can still keep things “hot and heavy” (to quote Seinfeld) in the bedroom after all these years… think again. Sounds like things are better than ever in that department, judging by the lyrics of Lopez' steamy new song “Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

The song, which is part of Lopez' much anticipated new album (and accompanying musical film) This Is Me… Now, gets fairly graphic, according to Page Six, about the couple's intimate life in the chorus: “Missing your body / Climbing on top of me / Slipping inside of me / Way that I ride it / Bodies aligning / Look at our timing.”

To quote Seinfeld again, “Water! Gonna need some water over here!”

Greatest Love Story Never Told details the decades-spanning love story between Lopez and Affleck, who famously found love and got engaged in the early 2000s, then famously broke up, then famously broke the internet when they found love again in 2021 and eventually got hitched in Las Vegas in July of 2022.

If that isn't deserving of an entire song, I don't know what is! And it wasn't all raunchy lyrics in Lopez's new track. She also sings about how they “found each other twice in one lifetime” as an act of “destiny.”

But destiny doesn't sell albums — sex does. So hopefully these two crazy newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck keep those bodies alignin' for many albums and musical films to come! As long as they don't decide to make a sequel to Gigli, because that would be a major mood killer for everyone.