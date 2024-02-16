Jennifer Lopez is embarking on a tour for This Is Me Now this summer.

Jennifer Lopez will take her new album, This Is Me Now, on tour this year.

The “Let's Get Loud” singer was on the Today Show recently and unveiled the tour.

While the setlist is unknown, Lopez did confirm she will do a “bunch” of her new material. Surely, she will also incorporate her old hits as well. She did reveal she's seen the stage and seems enthusiastic about it all, calling the forthcoming tour “epic.”

The “This Is Me Now” tour will commence on June 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. She will then play all across North America through the summer. As of the time of this writing, Lopez's tour will conclude on August 31 with a show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Ticket presale registration is open on her official website. The presales will commence on Tuesday, February 20 at 9:00 am local venue time.

A unique album

Jennifer Lopez has released eight studio albums to date. Her ninth, This Is Me Now, is a sequel to 2002's This Is Me Then and was released on February 16.

In a unique move, a tie-in film. This Is Me Now: A Love Story, was released on Prime Video on February 16. The 60-minute film tells the story of Lopez finding emancipation and freedom in her love life. It weaves her new songs together with a strong narrative.

She has also made a name for herself as an actress in major films. Some of Lopez's recent credits include Marry Me, Hustlers, and Shotgun Wedding.