Jennifer Lopez has low key rebranded her tour to This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits from This Is Me… Now, Variety reported.
The name change is reportedly due to her wanting to broadening the scope of her set list to include songs that aren't in her current album. The singer/actress announced that she was going on tour to support her latest album This Is Me… Now and its two movies. However, she also — on the down low — canceled some of its tour dates last month in cities such as Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, and New Orleans.
While Ticketmaster said that the cancelations were due to “a logistical issue through the promoter forced the last several dates to be canceled, but that there's potential to work something out for the affected cities in the future,” it's most likely because of poor ticket sales.
This rebranding might also be due to a change in focus to encourage listeners who may not have connected with her latest album, but remember her as Jenny from the Block.
Lopez's representatives and tour producer Live Nation have not given any comment yet. Live Nation's website also hasn't update the change, but has conflicting titles for the singer's tour. It has both This Is Me… Live and This Is Me… Now The Tour. Some of the venues still hosting the tour haven't changed the titles on their own sites. However, some have changed them like the Palm Springs' Acrisure Arena and Inglewood's The Forum.
When Lopez released her album in February, it struggled. It only sold 14,000 copies during its first week of release. While it was found on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, having sold 11,000 physical units, it ultimately settled at number 38 on the Billboard 200. It's the second of her nine albums not to have entered the top 10.
The album was part of her self-finance $20 million project that spanned both the tour and her two films, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, both on Prime Video. The former received a respectable 75% critics' score and 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with 55 reviews and more than 500 ratings, respectively. The latter scored a 100% critics' score and 85% audience score with seven reviews and more than 250 ratings, respectively.
According to the review site, the critics's consensus for This Is Me… Now is that it's “an extravagant ode to the titular emotion, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story is an over-the-top delight for fans seeking a dose of J.Lo at her most earnest and unrestrained.” The aggregated audience review, however, said that it featured “enough entertaining singing and dancing to more than make up for a story that will move some viewers and leave others baffled.”
While some social media users have been less than kind with J.Lo, most of the reviews do praise her tenacity and courage to be candid, especially in the documentary.
For Jennifer Lopez's fans, I'm sure that tour rebrand will also put her in a good light: that she knows how to listen to what her audience wants and that she'll give them what she thinks they want.