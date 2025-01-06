The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2) are headed to Texas to face the Texas Longhorns (13-2) in the Cotton Bowl this Friday. This College Football Playoff semifinal matchup marks only the third time these two storied programs have met, with the Longhorns holding a 2-1 advantage in the series.

The Buckeyes will look to even the score and, more importantly, punch their ticket to the national championship game—their first appearance since the 2020 season—and aim for their first title since 2014. Fortunately for Ohio State, they have one of the best players in the country in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

It’s truly unreal how dominant Smith has been so far, especially considering he’s a true freshman who was playing high school football just last year. At 19 years old, he already looks and plays like an NFL-caliber receiver—and he likely would be one by this time next year if he were eligible. He still has two more seasons of college football.

Smith made waves early in his debut season for the Buckeyes, leading the Big Ten in most receiving categories. However, he truly put himself on the map during the first round of the College Football Playoff against the Tennessee Volunteers. He then followed that up with an encore performance against Oregon in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal. Across those two games, Smith tallied a combined 13 receptions for 290 yards and four touchdowns, averaging an astounding 21.9 yards per catch.

Now, with the stakes even higher, the big question is: what can we expect from Smith in this matchup? Is there any way he can outdo himself yet again? Let’s dive into our bold predictions for Jeremiah Smith against Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

Jeremiah Smith has at least 120 yards receiving against Texas

In Arizona State's comeback against the Longhorns in the Peach Bowl, two players stood out: wide receiver Matthew Golden and running back Cam Skattebo. While Skattebo was expected to do damage on the ground, his contributions as a pass catcher were just as impactful, with eight receptions for 99 yards. Golden, meanwhile, turned in a game-changing performance with seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.

While Texas has been one of the better defensive units in the country this season, facing a red-hot Buckeyes offense loaded with skill players—led by Smith—will be an immense challenge. Smith has repeatedly shown that no matter the coverage, he’ll find a way to get the ball. That’s why another 100 yards or more performance—which would be his fifth—seems not just possible, but likely.

Jeremiah Smith has two touchdown catches again

Altogether, Texas surrendered four passing touchdowns to the Sun Devils. If Arizona State’s passing attack could exploit the Longhorns, just imagine what Ohio State and their elite receiving corps, led by Smith, might do.

Smith now has three multi-touchdown games this season, two of which have come in the College Football Playoff. His first was back in Week 1 against Akron. With offensive coordinator Chip Kelly fully utilizing the passing game now—and Smith being a key piece of it—he’s poised to find the end zone multiple times again, this time in the Cotton Bowl.

Jeremiah Smith has one rushing touchdown

Technically, Smith has one rushing touchdown this season, with 52 total yards on the ground. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Chip Kelly might have something up his sleeve to throw off the Texas defense—perhaps using Smith out of the backfield to score a touchdown. This tactic worked against Michigan State earlier in the season, when Smith ran one in from 19 yards out.

Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State beat Texas to move onto the national championship

It’s wild to think that under the previous four-team playoff structure, this year’s Buckeyes would have been on the outside looking in. Now, they’re just one win away from the national championship game.

Ryan Day and his coaching staff have completely put the shocking upset loss to Michigan behind them and quickly refocused. This team was always projected to be one of, if not the best, in the country this season, thanks to their efforts in both the transfer portal and high school recruiting—including the addition of Jeremiah Smith.

The true freshman has proven to be a game-changer on the biggest stages so far. He’ll once again be a key difference-maker in the Cotton Bowl semifinal College Football Playoff matchup, helping the Buckeyes punch their ticket to the national championship with a win over the Longhorns.