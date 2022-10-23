Jerry Jeudy: 3 best destinations for Broncos WR ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Denver Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season expecting to take a leap forward. Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, but acquiring Russell Wilson indicated the Broncos were ready to compete at the top with football’s best again. With solid pieces on offense and defense, many expected Denver to be a playoff team this season.

Unfortunately for Broncos fans, that hasn’t happened. Wilson has been awful this season, his quarterback rating of 35.7 being more than 20 points lower than his previous career-low. The Broncos have also suffered major injuries, including season-ending ones to running back Javonte Williams and offensive tackle Garrett Bolles.

Sitting at 2-4, the rest of the season looks bleak for the Broncos. They may be coming to grips with that reality, too, as the front office has begun fielding trade calls for several key players, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Reportedly, one of those key players is none other than third-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star DE Bradley Chubb and WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, sources told ESPN. Other teams believe that the Broncos will not sell low in any deal. More ahead on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 am ET.https://t.co/EXcnNoQOsj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022

Jeudy has had an-up and-down season so far. He started off with a strong performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, but was practically invisible in the next two games against the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. He has been just play in his last three games, surpassing 50 receiving yards in each of them.

Jeudy may not live up to the high expectations he had coming out of Alabama, but he is still a decent receiver who can be effective in the right situation. With his name on the market, let’s look at a few teams who could provide him with that right situation.

3. New York Giants

The Giants have been one of the most surprising teams in the league with a 5-1 start to the season. Saquon Barkley looks to be having a career renaissance, and the defense has quietly been very solid. Brian Daboll is also an easy favorite for Coach of the Year in his first season in New York.

Despite the strong start, the Giants have one glaring weakness: a poor passing game. The Giants have the second-worst passing offense in the league, averaging just 154.3 yards per game. Daniel Jones has actually been solid, which means the main problem is a lack of production from the receivers.

Richie James is New York’s leading receiver this season with just 189 yards, which ranks 87th in the NFL. The next closest receiver is Barkley, a running back, with 155 yards. The Giants have also dealt with a litany of injuries to receivers, with Sterling Shepherd, Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay all missing time.

Jeudy could instantly become the Giants’ new top receiver, at least until Toney and Golladay return. New York shouldn’t give up too much to acquire him, but if the price is right, he could be a valuable addition to the offense.

2. Green Bay Packers

After trading away All-Pro pass-catcher Davante Adams, Green Bay lacks a true star receiver this season. Instead, the Packers have been going for a quantity over quality approach, to mixed results.

Allen Lazard has been good with four touchdowns on the season, while fourth-round rookie Romeo Doubs has had an impressive rookie campaign. On the other hand, rookie Christian Watson has disappointed, while Sammy Watkins is dealing with injury once again. Sitting at 3-3 with a struggling offense, it’s clear the Packers need some kind of a boost.

Jeudy wouldn’t revitalize the offense by himself, but he would be a nice addition. He has more yards this season than any Packers receiver, and he could have a big impact right away. Green Bay has reportedly inquired about Jeudy, and Aaron Rodgers would appreciate another target to throw to.

Source: The Packers are one of the few teams that have reached out to the Broncos on a potential trade for WR Jerry Jeudy or WR KJ Hamler. — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) October 23, 2022

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are yet another team that doesn’t have a star receiver, but they do have a couple of solid ones in Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. What they do have is a star tight end, as Mark Andrews is one of the best in the game at his position. Adding Jeudy would give Baltimore a quietly good receiver trio, with Andrews remaining Lamar Jackson’s top target.

What makes this potential deal a slam dunk is Jeudy’s relationship with Jackson. The two are close childhood friends and played together in Broward County. Jeudy even made an appearance at Jackson’s youth football camp this summer, indicating the two remain close.

Jerry Jeudy would not only help the Baltimore #Ravens by making plays – but he would also demand more attention from defenders which would open up more space for the entire offense Not to mention this trade would make Lamar Jackson VERY happy@jerryjeudy X @Lj_era8#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/Pb32kFvziW — Flockville (@Flockville) October 22, 2022

It’s also important to consider that Jackson is in a contract year. If Baltimore wants to convince him to sign long-term, giving him some much-needed receiver help and a close friend would go a long way.

From every angle, this pairing makes too much sense. Jeudy would make an immediate impact on the field and make Jackson very happy. The Ravens should do everything they can to get Jeudy in purple before the trade deadline.