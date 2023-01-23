The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is safe, but team owner Jerry Jones was not happy following the game.

Jones spoke with the media after the loss on Sunday night. He repeated that he and the team were “sick” over the loss and that his Cowboys let the fans down with their performance.

“Frankly, turnovers do settle the score with games like that. I’m so disappointed for our fans,” Jones said. “We’ve got a locker room full of sick players,” Jones told the media.

The Cowboys lost 19-12 to the 49ers on the road. Dallas had a chance at the end of the game to tie it up with a Hail Mary. However, they lined up with running back Ezekiel Elliott as the only offensive lineman, and the short pass was immediately snuffed out.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the game. Jones told reporters he felt Prescott gave Dallas an edge over the 49ers for a variety of reasons.

“I thought, the quarterback, the experience of the quarterback. They might have had a little edge in an area there, but I thought the quarterback was the edge,” Jones said.

The Cowboys failed to make the NFC Championship Game once again. The last time Dallas made the NFC Championship Game was in 1995. Instead, it’ll be the 49ers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles next week to decide who represents the NFC in the Super Bowl.