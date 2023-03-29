Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

It wasn’t long ago that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tried to stop NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell from getting a new contract. Now that Goodell is reportedly expected to sign a multi-year contract extension, it appears that the Cowboys owner has changed his stance on the matter.

“His direct conversations with owners are satisfactory, and that’s good enough for me,” Jerry Jerry said of Goodell, via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asked if he’s in favor of Roger Goodell getting a new deal: “Yes.” Jones then explained where he is relative to his previous stance on having more checks on Goodell: “His direct conversations with owners are satisfactory, and that’s good enough for me.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2023

In October, Jones was the only NFL owner who didn’t vote in favor of permitting their compensation committee to start negotiations with Goodell on a new contract, according to ESPN. Jones had such strong feelings against Goodell negotiating a new deal that the Cowboys owner and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly engaged in a heated argument.

Jones reportedly had an issue with how much Goodell was being paid. Goodell inked a new five-year contract extension in 2017. Goodell was paid close to $128 million from 2020 to 2021, according to The New York Times.

During Goodell’s time as NFL commissioner, the league’s popularity has only continued to increase. Amazon is reportedly paying close to $1 billion a year to broadcast Thursday Night Football. The valuations of NFL teams are getting bigger and bigger

The Denver Broncos were sold for a record $4.65 billion last year. The Washington Commanders could reportedly be sold at a $6 billion valuation, which would smash the biggest sale price for a professional sports team. If Jones ever put the Cowboys up for sale, he could set an even bigger record.

Goodell and the league have not been immune to criticism from other NFL owners. On Tuesday, New York Giants owner John Mara criticized the decision to flex Thursday Night Football games.