Well, Dan Snyder might’ve found the offer he was looking for. The controversial Washington Commanders owner is looking to sell the team for an obscene amount of money. It seemed like no one was willing to fork over that amount of money… until now. A group of investors that include Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris and Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson have submitted a bid that hits Snyder’s $6 billion (!!!) price, per Adam Schefter.

“The Josh Harris/Mitchell Rales group, which nows includes Magic Johnson, officially has submitted a fully-financed bid that meets Dan Snyder’s $6 billion asking price, per source.”

Yes, that’s $6 billion to own an NFL team. The only entity who was thought to be capable of hitting that threshold is Jeff Bezos, who was rumored to be in the running to buy the Commanders. Now, it’s possible that Washington could be owned by a couple of guys that are familiar with the NBA in their own way.

It’s interesting to note, though, that Josh Harris is still currently the owner of the Sixers in the NBA. It’s not unheard of for an owner to own multiple teams in different leagues. It’s a bit weird, though, that Harris would own two teams that are not based in the same city. That leaves open the possibility of Harris selling his Sixers stake, though that’s not a given.

Whatever is the case, the Commanders’ fanbase just desperately wants to see Snyder leave Washington. Poor management of the team and it’s facilities (along with countless scandals) have soured the city on Dan Snyder. We’ll see if the owner accepts this bid.