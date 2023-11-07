Pop singer Jessica Simpson acknowledged her road to sobriety with an emotional social media post of a picture of her at a low moment.

Jessica Simpson, the latest in a string of 90s pop stars currently in the midst of a comeback attempt, is focusing today on another achievement — the sixth anniversary of her sobriety. The singer reshared a 2017 photo of herself that represented a low point for Simpson.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share the image with the caption “6 years ago.”

Simpson originally posted the photo to her Instagram account back in 2021, where she explained the picture represented the “very moment” she decided to “to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

“Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted,” Simpson explained in her 2021 post. “I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward ― never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

Simpson added that there is still much stigma “around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic,” then adding, “the drinking wasn’t the issue. I was.”

“I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do,” she continued. “I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

Simpson elaborated in her 2020 memoir “Open Book” that she attributed much of her drinking problem to being a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

Jessica Simpson sounds like she is in a much better place today thanks to the personal work she has put in. Here's hoping all her creative cylinders are firing for her anticipated musical comeback.