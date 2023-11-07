Hootie and the Blowfish announced a new 2024 concert tour on the heels of other popular musical acts from the 90s doing the same recently.

Add Hootie and the Blowfish to the list of seminal bands from the 90s on the verge of making comeback tours. On the heels of the Blink-182 reunion, NSYNC getting back together at the MTV VMAs (and adding tracks for the upcoming newest Trolls sequel), and even talk of the Spice Girls getting back together — now Hootie and the Blowfish is announcing a blockbuster nostalgia tour.

Called the “Summer Camp with Trucks” Tour, the band made the announcement on its webpage on Monday, with plans to hit the road in 2024. The tour will also feature special guests (and other 90s pop sensations) Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

The tour will see the band go across the United States and Canada, visiting a total of 43 cities. This will be the first full tour for Hootie and the Blowfish since 2019. The band has sold more than 25 million albums to date in its chart-topping and Grammy-award winning career. Their biggest success remains the group's debut album, Cracked Rear View, which according to their website, remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history. They also have 17 Billboard-charting songs to date.

Hootie and the Blowfish put out a statement about the tour announcement, saying “Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” remarked lead guitarist Mark Bryan. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

The concert tour will begin in Dallas on May 30 and run through September 28 in West Palm Beach, visiting arenas, amphitheaters and select stadiums such as Fenway Park in Boston (with special guests Barenaked Ladies). The tour will also includie a homecoming to Columbia, S.C.’s Colonial Life Arena for the Gamecock alumni.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time on the band's website, where you can also find the full tour schedule. Presale access is available for Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers beginning tomorrow, November 7 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, November 9 at 10 p.m. local time.

90s kids better dust off their Cracked Rear View CDs, find their Sony Discman, put on a Hypercolor t-shirt and smack on that slap bracelet to get ready for the Hootie and the Blowfish reunion tour!