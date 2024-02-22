We're set for another betting prediction and pick for this electric UFC Mexico City fight card. We turn our attention towards the Flyweight (125) Division for this next bout as Mexico's Jesus Aguilar will take on Brazil's Mateus Mendonca. Check out our UFC odds series for our Aguilar-Mendonca prediction and pick.
Jesus Aguilar (9-2) has gone 1-1 through his UFC bouts following a contract-win on Dana White's Contender Series. He faced an extremely tough Tatsuro Taira in his debut, but was able to bounce back with a massive KO as an underdog in his last fight. He'll be looking for a similar upset here as the hometown dog. Aguilar stands 5'4″ with a 62.5-inch reach.
Mateus Mendonca (10-2) is still searching for his first UFC win at 0-2 so far. He's also a DWCS product and was given a hellacious debut in facing Javid Basharat. He was dropped by Nate Maness in the first round of his last fight, so he's still searching for his footing as he comes in the slight betting favorite. Mendonca stands 5'6″ with a 71.5-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Mexico City Odds: Jesus Aguilar-Mateus Mendonca Odds
Jesus Aguilar: +105
Mateus Mendonca: -125
Over 2.5 rounds: +120
Under 2.5 rounds: -150
Why Jesus Aguilar Will Win
Standing at just 5'4″, Jesus Aguilar packs a massive punch for his size and the weight class. He's built like a tank and he's very explosive in the way he lunges into his shots. He's also very quick and athletic, making it easy for him to circle opponents and stuff takedowns when they come. He's a very good wrestler and lands almost three per fight, but he's also susceptible to getting taken down himself and needs to learn to fight off his back. Expect him to only take this fight to the ground if he finds himself in trouble on the feet.
Aguilar was very methodical in his last win and he should approach this fight the same. He'll be at a height and reach disadvantage once again, but he could find Mendonca's chin if he explodes into his boxing combinations. Look for him to try and catch body kicks coming his way as he tries to find his way to securing Mendonca's back and eventually a submission.
Why Mateus Mendonca Will Win
Mateus Mendoca came in as a highly-touted prospect from Brazil and looked great with a knockout-win in his Contender Series audition. However, it's been tough-sledding for him ever since and it's been difficult for him to find his groove through his first two fights. He has a wide array of strikes he can throw and he's very well-rounded in all areas of his game. The main focus for Mendonca will be putting it all together and finding a complete performance for his first win.
Mateus Mendonca should look to exploit his reach advantage and keep Aguilar at striking distance with his kicks up the middle. He should utilize his leg kicks as much as possible to compromise the mobility of Aguilar and his long jab should be a helpful tool throughout this fight. Cardio will be a big point of emphasis so Mendonca will have to set himself to a sustainable pace and avoid gassing out.
Final Jesus Aguilar-Mateus Mendonca Prediction & Pick
This fight should be fireworks if both men fight to their full potential and we should see another exciting bout on the Prelims. Both fighters are great finishers and they'll be sharing the same intentions, trying to end this fight as soon as possible.
Jesus Aguilar has great power and a very strong wrestling base. If he's able to establish the takedown, it could open up an opportunity for him to land another huge knockout shot.
Mateus Mendonca comes in as the favorite due to his physical advantage and he should be able to sneak a submission here if Aguilar isn't too careful on the ground. If he's able to control the striking as well with his distance control, he could cruise to a win.
Jesus Aguilar has been performing in the underdog spot lately and after getting his first taste of a UFC win, he should be determined to get this job done in front of his home country's fans. It's hard to bet on Mendonca despite his clear advantages – the two-fight skid could be the difference heading into an environment like Mexico City. Let's roll with the underdog in this one.
Final Jesus Aguilar-Mateus Mendonca Prediction & Pick: Jesus Aguilar (+105)