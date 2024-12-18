Aaron Rodgers isn’t one to hold back, and his latest comments have reignited a public debate. Last week, the Jets quarterback criticized ESPN during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, calling the network a shadow of its former self. Rodgers expressed disdain for what he sees as a shift toward sensationalized talk shows and unfounded opinions dominating sports media.

“Now it’s all talk shows and people whose opinions are so important now. They think they’re the stars just for giving takes about sports,” Rodgers said.

The remarks didn’t sit well with ESPN analyst and former NFL player Ryan Clark. On First Take, Clark fired back, calling Rodgers a “fraud” and accusing him of hypocrisy. “He’s acting like he’s above everyone while being paid to share opinions, just like the people he’s criticizing,” Clark stated. The heated exchange sparked widespread reactions, with many fans and analysts taking sides.

Rodgers Fires Back with NSFW ‘Vax Status’ Rant

Rodgers addressed the backlash during his regular segment with Pat McAfee, delivering a fiery and explicit message to his critics. Without directly naming Clark, Rodgers implied that anyone criticizing him should disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“Say whatever you want about me, I don’t care,” Rodgers said. “But before you do, just state your vax status. That way, people can put your comments in the right light.” He went on to describe vaccination status as a lens through which opinions should be framed, adding a sarcastic suggestion for critics to wear their vaccination history as part of their public persona.

While Rodgers avoided direct mentions, he appeared to reference Clark’s appearance on First Take, where Clark wore a jacket pin displaying his initials. Rodgers mocked the idea, saying critics might as well include their vaccination details alongside their names and accolades.

The feud marks yet another chapter in Rodgers’ ongoing commentary on sports media, public health, and critics of his personal choices. As the debate unfolds, Rodgers remains unapologetic, leaning into his polarizing reputation and refusing to shy away from controversy.