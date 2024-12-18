The future is looking bleak for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets next season, but the quarterback is keeping his options open when deciding what will happen.

“Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut when he joined the Jets. He said he’d be ‘open' to discussing something similar (contract adjustment, pay cut) in returning to NYJ next year,” Jets reporter Connor Hughes wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s open to discussing everything, though, he said.”

“Aaron Rodgers said he’ll take some time after the season to decide what he wants to do future-wise ‘unless I get released right away.' But even then, he plans on taking some time to decide his NFL future,” The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt wrote.

There is a scenario where the Jets could release Rodgers and save some money, which might be the best idea if they want to go in a different direction. If Rodgers is open to taking a pay cut and the Jets would like to bring him back, that could work in the team's favor as well.

Everything will most likely depend on how Rodgers plays in the final three weeks of the season. He's played well in the past two games, and if he can continue that into the end of the season, the Jets may look to keep him as the starting quarterback.

Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Jets next season?

“As far as my future goes, I haven't told anybody in my life that I want to play in 2025 and not on the Jets, that's 100 percent false,” Rodgers said. “I actually said the opposite. I said that I'm going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season, and if they want me back… there's a lot of things out of my control when it comes to that. But I've really enjoyed my time in New York. Obviously we haven't had the success that we all wanted to have, but I've made some great friendships on the team.”

Rodgers hasn't played well this season, but he's also not the only reason the team's record is what it is. If the Jets could start the season off strong next year, there may be a better chance for them to compete. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see the Jets try and draft a quarterback, regardless of what happens with Rodgers.