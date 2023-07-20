Allen Lazard had just one question for his former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers after signing a free agent contract with New York: “What the f**k?” Lazard presumably inked a deal with the Jets thinking that his friend and former quarterback would be tagging along. But the Jets' trade talks with the Packers on Rodgers moved at a snail's pace, leaving Lazard amusingly concerned for a brief moment there. The Jets wideout spoke about the funny moment to reporters at training camp on Thursday, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Lazard said there was an eight-hour stretch after his signing with the Jets where he wasn't sure if Rodgers would be coming as well, which prompted his NSFW question to his old Packers teammate.

One can imagine the stress Lazard felt when he realized that his quarterback could be Zach Wilson- and not Rodgers. Just kidding, Zach!

In all seriousness, the prospect of playing with Rodgers was, in fact, a driving force behind Lazard's decision to come to the Big Apple- and the wideout admitted as much.

Lazard said he weighed a positive of coming to the Jets- Rodgers– against a negative- the taxes. And continuing to play with the four-time NFL MVP won out over having to shell out more of his income.

It was likely a good decision on Lazard's part, as he began to develop a nice chemistry with Rodgers during their final two seasons together with the Packers, as the two connected on 14 touchdowns in that span.

For a fleeting moment there, Lazard grappled with the possibility that the connection with Rodgers wouldn't be continuing on the Jets. Fortunately for him, that is not the case.