The New York Jets will be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks for the upcoming NFL season. Despite previous reports that the Jets are not happy with being featured, head coach Robert Saleh is not that concerned, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“We’re fine. We’ve been doing One Jets Drive the last couple of years. Just talking with Hard Knocks, they’ve got a great group of people working with us. We expressed some of our concerns, they’ve answered it. It’s gonna be fine.”

Robert Saleh emphasizes that the Jets have been doing their own in-house production with One Jets Drive, and they will be prepared for when the Hard Knocks cameras start rolling. Saleh was clear that he didn't want the Hard Knocks cameras earlier this offseason but now seems to have opened up to the idea; of course, he doesn't really have a choice at this point.

It is no surprise that the Jets were selected for Hard Knocks with the opportunity to chronicle Aaron Rodgers' first season in New York. Rodgers and the Jets will most likely dominate headlines throughout the NFL season, and the HBO program will really just be the beginning.

Overall, the Jets and Saleh will hope that the cameras don't do anything in taking away from their preparation. A huge season awaits in New York that is filled with big expectations, and training camp is always where the foundations are laid for a Super Bowl team. Stay tuned to see if any attitude changes come out of New York while the Hard Knocks crew documents the daily lives within the Jets locker room.