The New York Jets have benched quarterback Zach Wilson and inserted Tim Boyle in today's game against the Buffalo Bills, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jets were down 29-6 at the end of the third quarter when Tim Boyle came in to replace Zach Wilson. It has been a big topic over the last few weeks with the Jets struggling on offense, but Robert Saleh had decided to stick with Wilson. With the Jets struggling on offense and the game out of hand against the Bills, Robert Saleh decided to turn to Boyle.

Wilson had completed 7-of-15 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception before getting pulled from the game.

It is uncertain as to whether or not the Jets will go back to Wilson for next week, or if they will give Boyle a chance against the Miami Dolphins. The game against the Dolphins takes place on Black Friday, the first time the NFL will play on that day.

The Jets have been trying to stay afloat with Wilson as the team's quarterback so that Aaron Rodgers could potentially return late in the season, if the team was in the playoff hunt. The team will drop to 4-6 after today's game against the Bills. It will take a bit of a hot streak for the Jets to stay in the playoff conversation and give Aaron Rodgers a chance to come back.

Regardless, all attention will turn to Saleh's post-game press conference for comments on what he will do with the quarterback position next week.