On Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets lost in brutal fashion to the Indianapolis Colts at home to drop their record to 3-8 on the 2024-25 NFL season. The Jets got behind the eight ball early in this one, falling behind 10-0 before a valiant comeback effort to lead throughout much of the second half; however, the team ultimately succumbed to a late touchdown from the Colts.

It was a tough day at the office for starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who finished the game completing 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 184 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions, but still looked nothing like the MVP candidate version of himself that the Jets hoped they were trading for.

In fact, so bad was Rodgers' afternoon that he reached an unfortunate career “milestone” in the process.

“Aaron Rodgers is now 1-6 on passes thrown more than 10 yards downfield over the last two weeks. Prior to that, Rodgers was completing 46% of such passes,” reported Rich Cimini of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “It is the first time in Rodgers’ career that he has failed to complete two such passes in consecutive starts.”

After the game, interim Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich spoke on the lack of downfield passes for his quarterback.

“I know Aaron would like to be playing better. But it’s not just him, it’s on all of us,” he said, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Is the Jets' season over?

Most likely, yes.

The Jets have made several “all or nothing” moves so far this season, including firing head coach Robert Saleh and promoting Ulbrich, trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, as well as signing pass rusher Haason Reddick to the contract extension he was looking for.

All of that has resulted in a record of 3-8 for the Jets up to this point, which has included ugly losses to the New England Patriots, Cardinals, and now the Colts in heartbreaking fashion.

The Jets are still alive in the playoff hunt but their season could officially now be considered to be on life support following this latest humiliating loss, one that drops their record to five games under .500 and guarantees that the best record they could possibly finish with is 9-8, and that's if everything goes perfectly from here on out.

In any case, up next for the Jets is a much needed bye week before a home game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 1st. That game will kick off at 1:00 PM ET.